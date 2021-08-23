Eritrean Community Festival in the U.S.

Asmara, 20 August 2021 - The 47th Annual Eritrean community festival in the US was enthusiastically conducted from 14-15 August, under the theme "Resilient: As Ever!" report indicates.

The annual festival that was conducted at the Eritrean Cultural Center in Washington, D.C., was attended by thousands of nationals as well as friends of Eritrea from all over the USA.

The two-day festival highlighted seminars on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, workshops, as well as cultural and artistic performances and exhibitions.

Speaking to participants in a virtual format, Mr. Alamin Mohammed-Sied, Secretary of PFDJ, stating the significance of this year's festival in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as objective regional developments, delivered an extensive speech on the significant role of the festival in strengthening national unity and values, in inculcating and transferring national values to the new generation as well as sharing experiences as well as on the objective national developments.