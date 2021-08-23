Zimbabwe: Apostolic Sect Embraces Covid-19 Jabs

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

Apostolic sects and other indigenous churches should complement Government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 through embracing vaccination, as the nation targets 60 percent herd immunity.

Founder and bishop of Johane the 5th of Africa Church, Madzibaba Andby Makururu, yesterday made the call in Banket during his nationwide tour to encourage congregants to take up the jabs.

At least 400 people were vaccinated at the church's shrine some three kilometres along Banket-Mazvikadei Dam road yesterday, while 1 000 more from across Mashonaland West are expected to be vaccinated by Thursday.

Over 500 members of the sect were vaccinated in Mutare last Monday.

Madzibaba Andby applauded the Government for allowing churches to open and for offering vaccines for free.

"I want to thank President Mnangagwa and the Government for reopening churches under this lockdown era," he said.

"Apostolic sects and indigenous churches should complement the Government's efforts and embrace the vaccines. Congregants should get vaccinated in line with the Government's call."

Madzibaba Andby called on his members to follow Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, sanitising and face masking to stop the spread of the virus.

"The nation will get to normalcy if we get vaccinated and follow all World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines," he said.

Congregants who got vaccinated at the shrine thanked the Government for making vaccines free.

Said Ms Vongai Chatira: "Initially, I was reluctant to be vaccinated because of false social media messages that discouraged us. But President Mnangagwa, his leadership and our Bishop led by example and encouraged us to get vaccinated. They led by example and made it easier for us."