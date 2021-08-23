Zimbabwe: Bogus Traffic Cop Up for Extortion

A suspected conman, who posed as a traffic police officer deployed in Harare, was last week arrested while trying to extort money from a motorist.

Leon Mukunga (52) of Epworth was apprehended while clad in police uniform.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga for extortion and impersonation.

Mukunga was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje said the offence was committed on Wednesday last week at around 9am when a motorist was driving a Honda Fit from Harare towards Norton with four passengers on board.

When the motorist arrived at Kuwadzana roundabout, he stopped intending to drop one of the passengers.

It was when Mukunga and his three accomplices, who are still at large, blocked the motorist's way with their white unregistered RunX.

Mukunga and his accomplices disembarked from their car and accused the motorist of pirating.

The four were said to be wearing police uniforms.

They allegedly ordered the motorist to move to the passenger's seat as Mukunga assumed control of the vehicle.

Mukunga advised the motorist that they were taking him to Harare Central Police Station for violating traffic rules.

The court heard that when they approached N-Richards shop along Bulawayo Road, Mukunga and his accomplices demanded US$80 bribe, which the motorist could not raise.

The motorist negotiated for a reduced figure of US$60, but the suspects insisted on payment of the US$20 balance.

Realising the motorist was not forthcoming, Mukunga and his team removed number plates from the Honda Fit and drove it into the CBD.

Mukunga and his team allegedly told the motorist that they wanted to use his car to arrest other offenders.

While in Mbare, the motorist took advantage of the traffic jam, pulled the hand-brake up and switched off the vehicle's engine.

He then shouted for help, prompting Mukunga's accomplices to flee.

A public arrest was effected on Mukunga who was taken to Matapi Police Station.

Police managed to recover US$39 and their uniform from Mukunga.

Police at Matapi referred Mukunga to CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit where it was discovered that he was not a police officer.