Zimbabwe: Armed Robber Shot Dead

A suspected armed robber, who was part of an eight-man gang that raided a mine in Zvishavane, was early yesterday shot dead in gunfire exchange with the police.

The armed robber was identified as Wellymore Maposa (23), while police arrested his accomplices - Mowell Makumire (25), Alfred Jamela (28), Morelife Moyo (28), Justice Murewa (31), Collins Chikona (28), Tatenda Maposa (27) and Elton Cfaunda (age not given).

The shooting occurred at around 1am following a high speed chase.

It is alleged that the eight suspects went to Budiriro Mine syndicate in Zvishavane yesterday morning while traveling in a Toyota Wish and attacked a 32-year-old woman employed at the mine.

They took US$170 and a broiler chicken before driving off.

Police were informed and members from the Support Unit intercepted the vehicle about 3km from the mine.

The police fired six warning shots and the robbers also fired two shots towards the police vehicle before speeding off.

Police pursued them and later fired shots at the right front and rear tyres.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver of the vehicle stopped and police had to force open the doors to arrest the suspects.

"Police also discovered that one of the suspects, Wellymore Maposa, who was seated at back seat, had already died," he said. "They managed to apprehend some of the suspects and impounded their vehicle."

Police recovered a blood-stained knife, sjambok, a catapult and other equipment used to commit crimes.

It is alleged that the suspects threw away the pistol they had during the high speed chase.

The incident comes after a suspected armed robber believed to have been part of a syndicate operating from South Africa was recently shot and killed in Bulawayo city centre in a shoot-out with police.

He was part of a gang that killed a police officer in Bulawayo's Luveve area.

The suspected robber was not identified while his other accomplice, Thabiso Ncube (41), who was arrested by a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) crack team in Bulawayo, was admitted to Mpilo Hospital under police guard.