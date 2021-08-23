Zimbabwe: Zemura's Excitement and Disappointment

AT an individual level, Warriors utility man Jordan Zemura continues to hold together solid performances for his English Championship football side AFC Bournemouth.

He was once again in the thick of things on Saturday when Scott Parker's men played a 2-2 draw against Blackpool at the Vitality Stadium.

With a bit of luck, Zemura, who received a 60 percent rating, would have registered his name on the scoresheet as well as earning a penalty for his team.

With the match still to see a goal, Zemura unleashed a missile but saw the shot blocked by Marvin Ekpiteta in the opening minutes.

He even found a way past a thicket of Blackpool defenders and was brought down by Callum Connolly in the 18-yard box but the shout for a penalty was ignoredx.

Zemura's team would then take what looked like a comfortable 2-0 lead before Blackpool battled back to force a 2-2 draw.

"I am excited beyond words. I have worked so hard to be where I am today.

"I thought it was a good game, a standard all-round display. "There are areas I think I need to work on to be the complete player I want to become. But every game is a learning experience and I think I have improved as a person and a player. I don't fear anything, I am here to learn, to improve and all I can to help my team achieve their goals and I hope to continue on that path.

"I thank the technical team for keeping their faith in me," said Zemura.

"I am delighted with the role I am playing at the team. Everyone is putting in a lot of work."

But, it is the inability by his team to manage their lead that has left the 21-year-old Zimbabwean a disappointed lot.

"We know what we want to achieve as a team. We know the importance of taking leads in our games and maintain the momentum throughout the matches.

"It wasn't the case against Blackpool and it's very unfortunate.

"It's not every game that you take a 2-0 lead and then blow it away like what we did.

"We need to do all we can as a team to win games. We were almost there until we lapsed a bit and we got punished.

"The draw felt like a defeat given what we had done as a team throughout the afternoon.

"Football is a game of small margins and it's unfortunate we failed to hold on.

"Nevertheless we will have to pick ourselves up and try to do what we have always done.

"The league is very competitive and we need to always play with high intensity.

"It is still very much early (into the season) and every team is in the race to get promoted. We have to fight in every department for every ball and keep ourselves up for entire matches. But overall, I am happy for both myself and the team."

Bournemouth are yet to lose in their opening four games in the English Championship, having played two draws and picked as many victories in the process picking up eight points.

But they find themselves two points behind the leading pack.

Championship returnees Fullham are at the apex of the standings with 10 points and superior goal difference over West Brom and Stoke City who are both on 10 points.

Bournemouth are seventh on the table and they will need to up their game with manager Parker having been drafted with the aim of leading the Cherries back into the English Premiership.

Meanwhile, Zemura is delighted with the coming in of 35-year-old England legend Gary Cahill who joined in on a one-year deal last week.

The 61-times-capped England defender won the English Premier League title twice, FA Cup twice and UEFA Champions league once with Chelsea.

"It's incredible to have such a magnificent figure in the changing room. His track record is solid and as a young player, I can only learn from him.

"It's always good to share the changing room with a player of Cahill's magnitude. I am very happy having him at the Vitality."