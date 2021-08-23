Zimbabwe: Trio Loses R240 000 to Robbers

THREE people lost over R240 000 and US$6 000 to armed robbers in separate incidents in Harare and Chiredzi as police continue to urge the public to desist from keeping or moving with large amounts of cash.

In Harare, two people, a man and a woman, lost the cash after they were offered a lift by three armed robbers who were travelling in a white Honda Fit at Mbudzi Roundabout destined for Beitbridge.

Police said in Chiredzi, six robbers raided a man aged 45 at his house and got away with R50 000, US$ 5 500 and three cellphones.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents and said investigations were still in progress.

"On August 18, 2021, a Chitungwiza man aged 46 and a 38-year-old Harare woman lost a combined US$1 145 and R191 200 to three unknown suspects after boarding a white Honda Fit vehicle at Mbudzi Roundabout destined for Beitbridge.

"The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must not keep large sums of money in homes or business premises.

"On August 17, 2021 at about 0100 hours, a Chiredzi man aged 45 also lost R50 000, US$ 5 500 and three cellphones to six unknown suspects.

"The suspects stormed the complainant's home armed with three unidentified pistols and machetes before demanding the cash. Investigations are underway."

Last week, police launched a massive operation targeting pirate taxis mostly unregistered Toyota Wish, Honda Fit and Toyota Vitz vehicles following an increase in armed robbery and rape cases countrywide, as they continue to declare war on criminals.

The police are also conducting awareness campaigns urging people to desist from boarding such type of vehicles.

Police said they were concerned with such cases and that people are not taking heed of their warnings as they continue falling prey to these criminals.

The warning came after another 23-year-old Harare woman was robbed of US$6 and raped by two of the three armed robbers who had offered her a lift in Greencroft area before she was dumped along Westwood Road in Kambuzuma, Harare.

The robbers, including a woman, were travelling in an unregistered Toyota Wish when they offered the victim a lift to the city centre at around 1400hours.

It is alleged that along the way, one of the robbers suddenly grabbed her neck before being blindfolded with a cloth.

Police said the robbers then searched her and took away the money and a Techno cellphone before the other ones took turns to rape her while she was blindfolded.

The robbers then dumped her in Kambuzuma area and disappeared.

Recently, two Harare women were robbed and raped in separate incidents after being offered lifts by armed robbers in unregistered Toyota Wish vehicles.

Another Harare man was also robbed by robbers using a Toyota Wish last week and there are reports that robbery gangs offering lifts are active in Harare.

Last Thursday at 11.45am, a 24-year-old man was robbed of a cellphone and cash, all valued at US$487, after boarding a silver Toyota Wish at Newlands roundabout.

On the same day at around noon, a woman aged 21 was raped and robbed of US$70, $320 and other valuables after boarding an unregistered silver Toyota Wish along Chiremba Road, Hatfield.

The next day at around 11.45am, another woman aged 23 was also raped after boarding an unregistered white Toyota Wish with two men aboard near Mufakose High 1, on her way to Budiriro.