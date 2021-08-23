South Africa: Untangling the Toxic Web of Factionalism, Political Interference and Unanswered Questions in the Wake of SA's July Mayhem

opinion

The inherited problems of nepotism, incompetence and corruption post '94 paled into insignificance after Jacob Zuma became president and came to a criminal head in July when his supporters showed the world the depth of their disregard for the law. The questions of who was to blame -- and who will be held accountable -- are yet to be answered, but the police and intelligence sectors have significant egg on their faces.

In the wake of the diabolical destruction following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma on 7 July, the air was thick with allegations and denials about who was to blame for the lack of intelligence warning about the impending mayhem. Minister of Police Bheki Cele blamed then Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, who was adamant that NatJoints (the intelligence coordinating committee) had received her departmental report, and that the Police Minister would have known about it.

The only consensus among those trying to unravel the truth behind this web of denial, based on a report by an expert panel on intelligence problems chaired by former minister Sydney Mufamadi, and evidence to the Zondo Commission, is that intelligence services are a long way from recovering from the...