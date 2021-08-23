Rwanda: Construction Works of Ferwafa Hotel Resume

The construction works for the stalled Ferwafa Hotel project resumed over the weekend, Times Sport has reliably learned.

The hotel, which is being built at the premises formerly occupied by the national police adjacent to the Ferwafa headquarters in Remera, has been under construction since 2015 but the works were suspended halfway due to financial constraints in 2018.

The project is among the top priorities that Olivier Nizeyimana pledged to take care of immediately after he took office as Ferwafa's new boss in late June.

At the time, Nizeyimana's deputy, Marcel Habyarimana, told journalists that construction works of the hotel would resume just a week after the new executive committee assumed office. They were, however, delayed until Chinese contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC Rwanda Ltd), agreed to begin construction activities on Saturday, August 21.

This publication understands that the Chinese firm resumed the construction works after agreeing to a Rwf2.6 billion contract with Ferwafa.

Without giving more details, Ferwafa Secretary-General, François-Régis Uwayezu, confirmed to Times Sport on Sunday that the hotel project had resumed.

"Yes, the activities officially resumed on Saturday. More details will be shared in due course," Uwayezu said.

Top officials from Ferwafa, led by Nizeyimana, were on the ground to witness the resumption of the construction as the federation pushes for the completion of the hotel's first phase - a 40-bedroom wing. Another 48 rooms will be constructed in the next three phases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To support the project, the world football body Fifa pledged a 65 percent contribution to the Rwf3.85 billion 4-star hotel, whereas Morocco FA had committed $2.25 million.

Once completed, the hotel will primarily host residential camps for the national teams, and will also have rental offices for various federations that are yet to get their own premises.

Ferwafa Hotel is part of the FIFA Goal Project development programme aimed at helping developing countries to establish infrastructure and facilities to boost the growth of the game.

The project landed into trouble Ferwafa's ex-President, Vincent de Gaulle Nzamwita, and his Secretary-General, Olivier Mulindahabi who, along with consultant Eng. Adolphe Muhirwa, was accused of irregularities in awarding the tender for the hotel construction.

While Nzamwita was cleared of any charges, Mulindahabi and Muhirwa were each handed a six-month jail term for mishandling the project.