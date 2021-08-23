Rwandan Green Card Lottery Winners Desperate as Deadline Approaches

Hundreds of Rwandans who won a rare opportunity to be allowed to live and work in the U.S. through Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) Program - also known as "Green Card Lottery" - are worried they might lose it.

Available estimates suggest that 1,067 Rwandans were, in June 2020, selected for further processing in the DV Program for the fiscal year 2021 (running from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021), giving them the potential of getting the immigration visas to the US.

The New Times was informed that the interviews would start being conducted in October last year (2020), and had to conclude by September 30 this year (2021).

So far, only 26 Rwandan DV selectees have been granted the visas, meaning that the number of interviews conducted so far might be lower than that number as the visa awardees might include families with many members.

Overall, some 500 interviews were to be conducted. This implies that most of the Rwandan DV selectees have not yet received appointments for the interviews, which are a prerequisite to determine whether one gets the visa.

If September 30 arrives and they have not yet done interviews, they will lose the likelihood to legally immigrate to the US.

The DV Program aims to diversify the immigrant population in the United States, by selecting applicants mostly from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States in the previous five years.

Each year, the programme allows up to 55,000 persons from such nations to get immigration visas.

The program is called the "Green Card Lottery" or "dvlottery", because the winners are determined through a random drawing from among the over 10 million people who enter each year worldwide.

The concern

The Rwandan DV selectees argue that they incurred costs in the process of trying to get the visa and that missing the opportunity would amount to a stressful situation.

The requirements include passports, which imply a huge cost in case a family has many members.

Also, they said, though the medical test has to be presented just when a person has been called for interview, they have to get the money for such test well before so that they do not miss the interview as a result of falling short of requirements.

A medical test, they said, costs $320 (over Rwf300,000) per person.

They also have to pay over $300 visa fee, each, before having interview.

That is why, it was exposed, some sold their property, while others offered it as loan collateral in order to get the money needed to meet the requirements in question.

Speaking to The New Times on condition of anonymity, some argued that their plans were affected by the uncertainty about when their interviews would be conducted.

"There is a professional development training that I would attend abroad, after which I would be promoted [in job position]. But, I had to forgo the opportunity as I was not certain about when my interview would be scheduled. I was afraid I could risk losing the chance to get the Diversity Visa if I went for the training," she said, adding that she had applied for the DV opportunity for five years.

Another DV selectee said that he had applied for the opportunity for 10 times (10 years) and he was lucky to get it, at last, something that underscores the importance he attaches to being eligible to live and work in the US.

"The US is my dream," he said indicating that he wants to be there for better education and future of his children.

"The US is a country of freedom, characterised by the hard work and courage of its citizens," he said, adding that he sold his plot that he planned to develop as he wanted to get money to help him fulfill the requirements to secure the visa.

Call for action

Amid this urgent situation, they said their wish is that the US Embassy in Rwanda gives priority to carrying out interviews for them in the short remaining period in line with allowing them to receive the diversity visa.

When The New Times requested information from the US Embassy in Rwanda on this issue, the U.S. Embassy Spokesperson said "The U.S. Embassy does not provide specific details related to the different types of visas. At present, globally, U.S. consular services remain focused on American Citizen services and processing of student visas as the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt worldwide."

Meanwhile, the Rwandan DV selectees said the Government of Rwanda supported them to get vaccinated against Covid-19, which they said is an important help in terms of preventing the spread of the pandemic.

And, they said that they were ready to comply with the health measures including being tested for Covid-19 before interviews if need be.

It is to note that diaspora contributes to the development of their origin country through remittances, and making investments.

In May 2021, the World Bank said that remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries surpassed the sum of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) ($259 billion) and overseas development assistance ($179 billion) in 2020.

In 2020, the top three source countries for remittance outflows were the United States ($68 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($43 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($35 billion).