Rwanda: Ghana Beat Rwanda to Win Friendly T20 Series

Ghana national cricket team's journey in Rwanda climaxed in style after beating the hosts in the fifth and final game of their bilateral T20 series by seven wickets on Saturday, August 21, at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

It was the third victory for Ghana in five matches they played against Rwanda. Both teams went into Saturday's tie-breaking game with two wins apiece.

Ghana's duo Rexford Bakum and man of the match Amoluk Sehmbi were Martin Suji side's nightmare as their performance propelled the visitors to a convincing victory after outscoring Rwanda's 140 runs in 20 overs.

Bakum scored 63 runs in 41 balls as Sehmbi took home the man of the series and best batsman accolades, with Rwanda's Kevin Irakoze bagging the award for the best bowler of the series.

The Rwanda-Ghana bilateral T20 series was an occasion for both teams to prepare for the ICC men's T20 Cricket World cup sub regional Africa qualifiers, due in Kigali from October 14-23.