Rwanda: Central Bank Allays Fears of Covid-Related Property Auctions

There will not be an influx of properties up for auction in the local market on the basis of inability to service debts as a result of the economic slowdown due to Covid-19, the Central Bank has allayed fears.

Following news of two popular Kigali hotels being put on auction over debts, there has been growing concern with many assuming that they are as a result of the slowdown resulting from Covid-19 and that the same fate would befall more properties.

However, the Central Bank has allayed fears of auctions resulting from Covid-19 related losses noting that the properties up for sale are debts that went bad as early as 4 or 5 years ago.

In a conversation with The New Times, Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa said that contrary to popular misperception, the properties that recently went on auction was as a result of debt that went bad about 5 years ago and not related to the pandemic.

The auction process had been halted in 2020 as the Ministry of Justice was setting up "cyamunara.gov.rw", the electronic collateral auctioning system.

Undertaking auctions amid a pandemic would also not have had any positive outcomes as there was limited liquidity among potential buyers.

"It is unfortunate that these properties are going on auction now, but these are projects that went bad about 5 years ago, the banks took time to try and work with promoters to seek amicable solutions which has taken time," Rwangombwa explained.

He added that considering that banks had halted auctions for about 1 year, there could be a number of properties that were meant to go on auction a year or so ago put up for sale but should not be confused for Covid-19 related slowdown.

"There might be properties that were supposed to be put on the market a year or so ago that could be put on auction sending the signal that it is covid-19 related which is not the case. In relation to Covid-19, we do not expect to see any influx of products coming into the market for auction," he said.

"Despite what people think that banks rush to auction properties, they took time to work with the promoters to get a better solution, it took time for them to work out a solution," he said of auction processes.

The insolvency of hotels follows previous concerns of non-performing loans raised by the Central Bank and finance sector players, which was most prevalent in hotels even prior to the pandemic.

The recent Financial Stability Committee (FSC) of the central bank noted that Non-Performing loans had gone up in the first half of 2021.

"Borrowers' ability to meet debt obligations was by default also affected especially in the hotels and restaurant, transport and education sectors as well as the associated value chains,"

"As a result, Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) increased by 26 per cent in nominal terms to Rwf 178 billion as at end June 2021. The NPL ratio increased to 5.7 per cent from 5.4 per cent in June 2020," the Financial Stability Committee noted.

Loans being highly monitored increased to Rwf 422 billion in June 2021 (representing 13.2 percent of total loans) from Rwf 157 billion in June 2020 symbolizing an uptick of portfolio at risk. Loans being monitored refers to those that could become non-performing but are yet to be downgraded.

The governor said that the trend is expected given the Covid-19 related challenges but noted that the banking sector is well capitalized to make provisions for loans that could struggle to resume making payments.

"Banks are working closely with the affected borrowers reviewing the prospects, there are adequate provisions made for projects that are doubtful thus avoiding a crisis. When we look at the strong capital base of banks, it has the ability to make provisions for loans that could face challenges," he said.

He added that they expected continued engagement and support by the government as has been the case through initiatives such as the economic recovery fund.

Speaking to the media last week, Jean-Bosco Cyabakanga, an investor in the hospitality sector had expressed fears that without any intervention, a number of hospitality investments could end up being auctioned.