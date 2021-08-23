Rwanda Media Code of Ethics to Be Revised - RMC

Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) is set to revise the current journalists' code of ethics, which has been valid since 2014, The New Times has learnt.

Starting next week, consultations about the code's amendment will involve journalists' organisations and media practitioners and other stakeholders, according to the RMC, which regulates the media profession.

"We are trying to look into how we can have a better code that addresses contemporary issues," Emmanuel Mugisha, the Executive Secretary of RMC, told The New Times.

"The proposal to revise the current code has come from different stakeholders, and meetings we have had with the board of directors of RMC."

The development comes days after some members of the public, as well as journalists, called for ethical reporting on sensitive incidents such as suicide cases and accidents.

The present code of ethics does not capture suicide and incidents of similar nature,

According to Mugisha, articles related specifically to reporting on suicide cases, children issues, and the digital age will be included in the new code of ethics.

He added that during the consultations, journalists, media stakeholders and the public would also share thoughts about what should be changed or included in the new code of conduct.

Adopted in 2011, the journalists' deontological code of conduct was last amended in 2014.

Provisions of the current code of ethics include a journalist's responsibility to avoid content inciting hatred, violence or illegal activities, to protect identity of minors and victims of rape, and to avoid using sensational headlines and exaggeration of facts.

Other provisions include a journalist's right to protect sources and free access to sources.

Violation of the code of ethics can result in sanctions, such as warning, suspension, financial penalties or even exclusion from the media profession.

Alongside the media regulatory body RMC, the Rwandan Journalists Association (ARJ), the Rwanda Editors Forum (REFO) and the Association of Rwanda Women Journalists (ARFEM) took part in the last amendment.

According to the present code, any amendment to it "can only be made during a General Assembly of journalists."

RMC regulates the media profession in collaboration with Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), which deals with radio frequencies, among other things.