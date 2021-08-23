Namibia: Unbeaten Namibia Wrap Up Series

NAMIBIA completed their cricket series against Emerging Zimbabwe in style with a sixth successive victory at the Wanderers field yesterday.

After winning the T20 series 3-0, Namibia also completed a 3-0 50-over series win after a commanding 157-run victory yesterday.

Namibia racked up a big total of 367 for eight wickets, with several batsmen getting in on the act.

Stephen Baard (2) and Michael van Lingen (0) were dismissed early on, but Zane Green and Nicol Loftie Eaton put them back on track with a 163-run partnership.

Green was in fine form and kept the run rate going with regular boundaries. He reached his 50 off 46 balls, with a four off Roy Kaia and seemed set to reach a century when he was stumped off Victor Nyauchi's bowling for 96 off 93 balls (1x6, 14x4).

Loftie-Eaton was dismissed for 80, with the total at 216 with 15 overs to go, while JJ Smit gave another smashing knock, before being dismissed for 52 off 29 balls (5x6, 3x4).

Captain Gerhard Erasmus kept the run chase going with a great knock, but missed out on his century as he reached 91 not out off 47 balls (6x6, 5x4), while Jan Frylinck added 19.

Nyauchi was Zimbabwe's best bowler, taking 3/47, while Tanaka Chivanga took 2/69.

Zimbabwe got off to a steady start with Brian Mudzinganyama and Steven Saul putting on 35 for the first wicket, before the latter was dismissed by JJ Smit for 14.

Mudzinganyama went on to score 51 before being bowled by Pikky Ya France, but Namibia's bowlers turned on the screws with regular wickets.

Carl Mumba with 50 off 26 balls (4x6, 4x4), Ainsley Ndlovu (33 not out) and Tanaka Chivanga (34) also made telling contributions before the whole side was out for 210.

Michael van Lingen was Namibia's best bowler, taking three wickets for 21 runs, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton took 2/19.