Zimbabwe: Passport Application Forms Scam Backfires

A PROCESSING officer at the Registrar General's Office allegedly stole 90 passport application forms and handed them to three other men, who would sell them to unsuspecting people applying for the travelling documents.

Annah Mangena is alleged to have stolen the application forms and handed them to Simon Matsika, Chikura Bisset and Antony Mubweza, who would then sell them to passport applicants.

Matsika, who is a clerk at City of Harare and stationed in Kuwadzana, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court jointly charged with Chikura and Mubweza on charges of receiving stolen property.

The three, who were being represented by Harare lawyer Mr Tapson Dzetero, were remanded to September 9 on $5 000 bail each.

Ms Tarisai Chitanhi, a supervisor, represented the RG's office in the matter.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that on July 1 this year, the RG's department received 10 boxes containing 20 000 passport application forms from Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

Mangena is alleged to have stolen 90 of them.

It is alleged that one of the stolen passport application forms with serial number 4175014 was then picked after being submitted for processing while in the name of Paul Mutotobi.

Investigations were carried out, leading to Mubweza's arrest on August 18 at Makombe Complex.

Mubweza then implicated Chikura, who also led detectives to Matsika's arrest at the Harare City Council's Rowan Martin offices in Harare.

Matsika then revealed that he received the application forms from Mangena.