Tanzania: Us Hands Over New Health Facilities in Mbeya, Songwe

IN efforts to support Tanzania's health sector, the United States government has renovated three health care facilities in the Southern Highlands regions.

It supported the construction of the facilities through the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, part of the US Department of Defence.

The renovated facilities are Matema Care and Treatment Centre, Ipinda Reproductive and Child Health Clinic, and Mwambani Care and Treatment Centre in Mbeya and Songwe regions.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, US Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Donald Wright, commended the new facilities as a great symbol of the US commitment to promoting the health of Tanzanians through a partnership with the health Ministry and other stakeholders.

"Let there be no doubt that the United States is a friend to Tanzania, we stand together with the Tanzanian government, with the Health Ministry and its health care workers, and with the people of Tanzania to achieve better health outcomes," he said.

Walter Reed Country Director, Mr Mark Breda, said the renovated facilities will offer patients more space, privacy, and improved services, therefore leading to better health outcomes.

The Walter Reed institute operates around the world, conducts research, fights disease, and builds partnerships with local governments, militaries, and civilian populations. It has been operating in Tanzania since 1999, working to end HIV through research and implementing US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) prevention, care and treatment programs.

The Institute works with Tanzanian government agencies, the Tanzanian military, Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), and civilians.

It focuses its work on five regions in the Southern Highlands: Mbeya, Rukwa, Katavi, Songwe, and Ruvuma. In these areas, Walter Reed, through its implementing partner the Henry Jackson Foundation Medical Research International (HJFMRI), provides comprehensive HIV/AIDS care and treatment services to reduce HIV/AIDS prevalence.

With funding from the United States, HJFMRI provides anti-retroviral drugs to 200,000 clients and has delivered HIV counseling and testing services to over one million Tanzanians.