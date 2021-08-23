Tanzania: Z'bar Road Set for Massive Improvement

ZANZIBAR's Benjamin Mkapa road is lined up for massive improvement under the 40 million Chinese Yuan (about 14.7bn/-) funding by the Chinese government.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Jamal Kassim Ali, Infrastructure, Communication and Transport Minister Rahma Kassim Ali and Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng inspected the road yesterday ahead of the commencement of the construction works.

"The intention is to start this project as soon as possible; we deemed it appropriate to invite the Consul General in this tour and gladly he has approved need for improvements on these roads," Minister Jamal said at Daraja Bovu area during the inspection tour.

He explained that the construction works will involve spot improvements, overlay, 2.5-wide walkways, bus bays, drainage systems and installation of 75-milimetre thick concrete paving block surface on Mkapa road's Kiembesamaki-Amani stretch.

Similar works will also be executed on Kwamchina Mwanzo-Kilimani Police Headquarters road, according to the work programme.

Minister Rahma reaffirmed the government commitment to transform road infrastructure in Unguja and Pemba, thanking the Chinese government for the support.

She however implored Zanzibaris to take care of the road infrastructure on which the government spends colossal amounts of money, condemning the tendency of people blocking the sewage systems.

"We have a serious problem of random house constructions that block the sewage systems and destruct our roads...it's high time we changed," said the minister.

Signing the 14bn/- economic and technical cooperation deal in Unguja last March, Minister Jamal assured that the revolutionary government will accurately spend grant for the development of the islanders.

China has for the past 57 years been providing economic and technical support to Zanzibar, including medical teams, construction of stadiums, hospitals, schools, factories, water supplies and technical training.