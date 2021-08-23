Tanzania: PM Rallies Support for Artisanal Miners

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the management of Namungo Gold Mine in Ruangwa District of Lindi Region to create an enabling environment for small-scale miners to improve productivity in the sector.

The Premier also instructed the owner of the mine, to report to the Prime Minister's office in Dodoma on September 10, this year to present plans on the development of the mine and the small scale miners.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive yesterday when touring the mine during a working visit to inspect development activities in the region.

The PM argued that as the management of the mine has entered into agreements with small scale miners it was crucial to ensure they create a conducive environment that will boost the group's daily activities and revenue to the treasury.

"There must be contracts that allow miners to grow as well as increase their income which is the goals of the government since these resources belong to Tanzanians," he noted.

The premier said the government was responsible for overseeing contracts between small scale miners and mine owners to ensure they are properly implemented otherwise they risk their licences being revoked.

"Carry out your activities under agreements that comply with the laws of the land as the government will continue to manage your rights including contracts," he said.

Mr Majaliwa said the area was crucial because apart from the fact that the government benefitted from revenue collection, the surrounding communities also got employment in the mine.

Addressing residents in the area where the graphite mine is expected to be built in Matambarare village, the Prime Minister urged them to seize the opportunity brought by the presence of the mine in their area.

The Deputy Minister for Minerals, Professor Shukurani Manya, said the government has put in place effective strategies to ensure that the public benefits from the mineral resources in the country.

He said Lindi Region, including the Ruangwa District, is rich in minerals.

"We have issued four mining licences to medium mining's in Namungo and it has included 500 small-scale miners," he said.

For his part, the Manager of Lindi Jumbo graphite mining company, Mr Paul Shauri said the mine will start production by August 2022.

He said part of the funds for project was loaned from CRDB bank and that they planned to start repaying the 46bn/- debt once they start selling the minerals.

"This is the best time to start thinking about the process of finding manufacturers of mobile batteries that are derived from these minerals," he said.

CRDB Bank South Zone Manager, Denis Moleka said they had provided a loan for the implementation of the project which will add value to Tanzanians.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited Lucas Malia Girls' High School and explained how the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan was committed to developing the education sector, especially for girls.

"The president has decided to invest in the education of a girl child and protect her throughout her period from kindergarten, and her dreams thereafter. We need to build women leaders in this nation as well experts in various sectors," he said.