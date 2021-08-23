Nigeria: Killing of Ex-Colleague Omomeewa - LASU Students Give Govt, Management Ultimatum

The Students Union Government, SUG, of the Lagos State University, LASU, has given the state government and the management of the university a seven-day ultimatum to unravel the killers of a former contestant to the post of the President of the SUG, Mr Yusuf Alowonle, also known as Omomeewa.

The student body also demands that the government and LASU management take certain steps to boost security in and around the university campus within the said period.

The demands were contained in a statement on Sunday night signed by the President of the SUG, Comrade Badmus Oladipo Uthman and two others.

"The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government as provided in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Regrettably, there is insecurity everywhere in Nigeria and the welfare of the people is not seen as the primary purpose of the government anymore.

'"It must however be noted that it is Omomeewa today who knows who might fall victim tomorrow?

"It is on this note that we emphatically demand the following from the Lagos State Government, management of Lagos State University and other relevant authorities:

"The Lagos State Government should fast-track the process of the autopsy so as to release the body for burial in time, being a Muslim.

"The perpetrators of this act should be brought to book.

"Security men of the Nigeria Police and Armed Forces should be permanently deployed in all the gates that lead to Lagos State University (LASU) and in strategic places which are red zones.

"Led light should be installed round the school fence facing outside the campus.

"The street lights on campus that are not functioning should be restored and 24/7 electricity should be provided.

The Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement between the state government and private property developers made on Friday, 25th day of December 2019 to provide 8,272 hostel units within 18 months on LASU campus should be fast-tracked," the statement read.

The students thereafter gave the state government and the LASU management seven days to meet their demands, failure which relevant stakeholders would be consulted on the next line of action.

Recall that Alowonle was shot dead by suspected armed robbers on Friday night while going home after appearing before a disciplinary panel probing some allegations against him.

He was in company with a non-teaching staff of the university popularly called Majek

Majek survived the attack but sustained some wounds, while Alowonle was taken to the hospital dead.

