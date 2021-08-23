Nigeria: Buni Has Deepened APC's Chances of Winning Future Elections - Dapchi

An All Progressives Party (APC) stakeholder in Bursari local government area of Yobe State, Alhaji Rabiu Dapchi, said Governor Mai Mala Buni and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has succeeded in repositioning as well as regaining the lost glory of the party.

Dapchi who was speaking on the performance of the governor as the interim chairman of the party said due to Buni's committee effort, the party is now capable of winning future elections in the country.

According to him, apart from reconciliatory measures put in place by the chairman, which, resulted in bringing back many aggrieved members of the party who have left, the Buni's committee was able to conduct ward congresses across the country.

"We are all aware of the position of our party before the constitution of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, many have left while others are about to, but this man succeeded in rescuing the ship.

"Apart from repositioning the party and reconciling most of the aggrieved members, Buni's committee went ahead and organised ward congresses that ushers in leaders at the grass root level of the party.

"This are indicators that APC as a party is capable of not only retaining the central government but winning future elections," he said.

Dapchi further urged members of the party to always place the interest of the party above personal advising anyone with grievances with regard to any decision of the committee to channel their complaint appropriately.

"This is a committee that operates an open door policy at both national, state and local levels hence I see no reason why we cannot forward his or her complaints instead of complicating issues."

He therefore appealed to APC members across the country to support the committee efforts of organising a befitting and acceptable convention in the country.