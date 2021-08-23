Tanzania: Diplomats Attending Freeman Mbowe's Case Warned

21 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The government has cautioned foreign diplomats to observe rules and procedures when they attend a case facing Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe.

The reminder was to urge envoys to avoid violation of available laws and procedures, but the government said it had no intention of baring anyone from attending the case currently in a city court.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula issued the caution on Friday August 20, during her meeting with ambassadors representing foreign countries as well as heads of institutions and international organisations residing in the country.

Ms Mulamula called the meeting to brief envoys on what transpired during the 41st Summit of the heads of state of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) held between August 17 and 18, 2021 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Speaking during the event, Ms Mulamula said members of the diplomatic corps should take precautionary measures against the presence of Covid-19 and congestion of people at the court, advising them to follow up the case through other avenues including media reporting.

"My docket is obliged at assuring safety to members of the diplomatic corps residing in the country. However, recently some members have been seen at the court with- out following the laws, regulations and procedures governing diplomatic issues including informing a responsible docket," reads part of the statement seen by The Citizen.

