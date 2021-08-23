Nigeria: Kaduna-Based Veteran Journalist, Tankon SA'i, Dies

Kaduna — A Kaduna-based veteran journalist, Muhammadu Dan Tankon Sa'i is dead.

He died Sunday after a brief illness in Kaduna.

The deceased was a former staff of the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC).

A family source, who announced his death, described the deceased as a veteran broadcaster, who had thrilled listeners with excellent presentation of Hausa news and other programmes right from the 1960s.

"The deceased, who was a former staff of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the 1970s, would surely be missed by his teeming listeners.

"We pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace in Aljannah Firdausi and Allah (SWT) to grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the source said.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites after a funeral prayer at a mosque in Sardauna Memorial College quarters, Kaduna.