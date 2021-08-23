Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Veteran Diplomat Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and grief over the death of a veteran diplomat, Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru Abubakar.

President Buhari's condolence message was contained in a statement issued Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on the passing of the Kano-born diplomat.

The President said "the death of Dahiru comes as a shock to me because we lost him at a critical point when his vast and valuable experience, knowledge, and wisdom were acutely needed by the country."

Buhari said the former Ambassador to Argentina and China was a man of solid integrity, a reputation he kept unsoiled throughout his extensive public service career.

"I am proud of his untainted record of integrity and selfless service. He had never used public office for personal profits-a rare quality in a society where people are obsessed with the desire to amass wealth by any means," President Buhari further extolled the virtues of the veteran diplomat," Buhari said.