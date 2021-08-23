Nigeria: Stop Giving Voice to Secessionists, Masari Tells Media Professionals

23 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has urged media professionals to stop giving voice to those agitating for secession.

He said calls for breakup of Nigeria are unpatriotic.

The governor spoke in Kaduna at the weekend while receiving two awards from Nagarta, a Kaduna-based Amplitude Modulation (AM) radio station.

He said the media had played a great role in the development of Nigeria and should not mess up its achievements.

Masari, who was represented by Katsina State Commissioner for Information, AbdulKarim Yahaya Sirika, said the media has a greater role to play to keep Nigeria united amidst calls for a breakup.

"God in His wisdom brought us together and there is beauty in our diversity, just as there is strength in our population, hence the need for us to remain united.

"Those calling for the breakup of this country are either ignorant or enemies of Nigeria. Therefore, the media should stop promoting them and giving them a voice to spread hate and disunity," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X