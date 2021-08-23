Nigeria: Covid-19 - Ekiti Records 300 Cases in One Week

23 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ekiti State has recorded 300 COVID-19 cases in the last one week.

The Chairman of the state's COVID-19 taskforce team, Dr Jimlas Ogunsakin, disclosed this during an operation to enforce observance to safety protocols in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend.

He expressed concern over the development, saying the state government has expended huge sums on treating coronavirus patients within the last six months.

Ogunsakin, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Public Health disclosed that his team has sealed off two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly violating the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Our correspondent reports that the enforcement team also visited mosques, churches, markets and business organisations within the state to sensitise the people on the need to adhere strictly to protocols.

The state's Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani said, "We have observed that our recent fatalities from confirmed cases are patients that were referred albeit too late to our isolation centres from some private health facilities."

