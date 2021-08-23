Nigeria: Edo Receives 76,712 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Edo State Government has received 76,712 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the federal government.

Health Educator, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ESPHDA), Mrs Irene Uabor, disclosed this at the weekend in Benin.

He said the vaccine include 65,016 doses of Moderna and 11,696 doses of AstraZeneca.

She said the state government was set to commence the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

She advised residents to get inoculated against the deadly virus, assuring that the vaccines were safe, free and effective.