Nigeria: Govt Calls for Synergy Among Scientists, Private Sector On Research

The Federal Government has called for improved synergy among research institutes, educational institutes and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in order to develop research findings into commercialized goods and services.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made this known when he visited the Ekulu Erosion site and PRODA training school in Enugu State at the weekend.

Dr. Onu said the synergy would be supervised by the federal government and also provide a sustainable and enabling environment for the synergy to thrive and will improve the overall socio-economic fortunes of Nigerians.

He hailed the level of work done at the Ekulu erosion site and pledged that the project will be completed in no distant time.

Earlier in his remarks, the overseeing Director-General of PRODA, Engr. Dr. Fabian C.Okonkwo acknowledged the intervention of the minister through the Ecological Fund Office which arrested the erosion disaster from eating deep into the buildings of Ekulu workshop.