Nigeria: Foundation Tasks Stakeholders On Missing TB Cases in Nigeria

The Country Director of the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation Nigeria, Dr. Bethrand Odume has called on stakeholders in the health, sector to increase efforts towards tackling the missed cases of tuberculosis in the country.

He made the call Sunday in a statement to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the foundation in Nigeria.

Dr Odume said the foundation was committed to finding missing TB cases in the 14 states where it works in the country to ensure a Nigeria free of tuberculosis.

"It has been an awesome 5 years of teamwork, from the Challenge TB project to the USAID-funded WASP project and currently the USAID TB LON Regions 1 & 2 projects," he said.