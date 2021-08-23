Nigeria: Foundation Tasks Stakeholders On Missing TB Cases in Nigeria

23 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Country Director of the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation Nigeria, Dr. Bethrand Odume has called on stakeholders in the health, sector to increase efforts towards tackling the missed cases of tuberculosis in the country.

He made the call Sunday in a statement to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the foundation in Nigeria.

Dr Odume said the foundation was committed to finding missing TB cases in the 14 states where it works in the country to ensure a Nigeria free of tuberculosis.

"It has been an awesome 5 years of teamwork, from the Challenge TB project to the USAID-funded WASP project and currently the USAID TB LON Regions 1 & 2 projects," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X