Rwanda: Liz Mills - the Only Woman Head Coach At Afrobasket 2021

22 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The continental showpiece gets underway on August 24 and runs through September 5 at Kigali Arena.

Liz Mills will be the only female head coach at the 2021 African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) finals in Kigali. The tournament runs from August 24 to September 5.

Australia-born Mills, who is the head coach of Kenya, is a former assistant coach of local side Patriots who, in 2019, played a crucial role in the club's qualification to the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals.

She was appointed Kenya head coach in February this year, and weeks later guided the Morans to their first Afrobasket finals tournament in 28 years.

Mills is well-versed with African basketball, having also previously coached in Zambia and Cameroon.

At the upcoming Afrobasket finals, Kenya make Group C alongside continental powerhouse Nigeria, Mali and Côte d'Ivoire.

By press time Sunday, 14 teams had arrived in the country. The two-week tournament comprises 16 countries pooled under four groups of four.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X