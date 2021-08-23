Rwanda: Govt to Vaccinate 90% of Adults in Kigali

The Government of Rwanda hopes to have 90 percent of all adult residents of Kigali vaccinated in the next two weeks as the campaign intensifies.

So far, more than a million people have already received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 430,000 have been double-jabbed, according to figures from the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Saturday, August 21.

The next phase of the vaccination campaign that starts on Monday, August 23 will target people over 18 years old in Kigali, and will see the city "reach over 90% vaccination coverage for 18 years and above in the next two weeks" according to a statement from the MoH.

In addition, mobile teams that will go door-to-door have been deployed in the three districts of Kigali, to administer the vaccine to people with mobility challenges including the elderly, people with disabilities, as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Kigali, which generates close to 50% of Rwanda's national GDP, has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and has gone into lockdown three times since March last year when the first case of the virus was reported in the country.

Rwanda plans to vaccinate 30 per cent of the population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent in 2022.

The government is continuing with efforts to acquire doses, through direct purchases and other arrangements.