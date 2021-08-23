Rwanda: University of Global Health Equity Board Roots for Sustainable Healthcare

The African Advisory Board (AAB) for the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) held its first meeting on Friday, August 20, 2021. The meeting took place virtually.

It was convened by the AAB co-chairs, namely the First Lady of the Republic of Rwanda, Her Excellency Jeannette Kagame, and Prof. Senait Fisseha, the Director of Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, according to a press brief from the University.

The conversation highlighted the importance of joining and making more effective regional efforts and improving the quality and quantity of the healthcare workforce and delivery, to guide the way forward for the institution's strategic development to build healthcare systems in Africa and other parts of the world.

"I am extending to you an invitation to keep trailblazing a new & health-centered path forward because 2020 taught us many lessons on how interconnected we are as a global community. We can no longer afford to maintain the status quo," Mrs Jeannette Kagame, observed.

UGHE is an institution that strives to train the next generation of global health professionals committed to providing equitable healthcare for all in Africa and beyond, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

The creation of the AAB - which UGHE announced on August 14 - is critical to ensuring that its work is informed by the local context vis-a-vis the wealth of knowledge and experience of African leaders on the continent.

"It is no accident that the University of Global Health Equity was born in Rwanda, which has for so long been a beacon of hope and an inspiration not just for those of us on the continent, but globally. This is what resilience, perseverance, and the road map to equity looks like," said Prof Senait Fisseha.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the meeting, the board members pledged to support UGHE to educate young leaders to be able to strengthen health sectors as a pillar of economic development and stability worldwide, especially in Africa.

With this far-reaching mission, they are ready to accompany UGHE as it implements flexible and innovative solutions to address complex global health issues on the African continent and beyond.

"We look forward to continuing this dialogue that will provide invaluable recommendations to UGHE as it works to attain excellence in global health education. Ultimately, we hope that this provision of quality education will improve the health of the population worldwide, especially that of the most vulnerable in Africa." - Prof. Agnes Binagwaho, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity.

Prof. Paul Farmer, Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, said that they must all work to sustain UGHE as one important legacy of the Rwandan renaissance.

"And that will be striking a blow for decolonizing global health," he said.