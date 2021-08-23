Tanzania: Zanzibar CS, Mgalu Awarded for Exemplary Performance

THE Rural Energy Board (REB) has awarded former Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, Eng Zena Said and the then Deputy Minister Subira Mgalu, for their exemplary work in overseeing implementation of rural electrification project.

The two leaders were given the award recently in Dodoma in a brief ceremony organised by REB in collaboration with Rural Energy Agency (REA) to commend them for their contribution in the development of the energy sector.

Speaking during the event a board member Oswald Urassa who represented the chairman commended the duo saying their performance has left indelible mark in the energy sector because it was for broader interests of the citizens and the nation in general.

He explained that, REB and REA believe that the performance of Eng Said, when she served as PS in Energy Ministry enabled her to be trusted and appointed to the current position of Zanzibar Chief Secretary .

Commenting on the deputy minister performance Mr Urassa said that REA is proud of her inclusive leadership which focused at ensuring power distribution in rural areas is effectively implemented with speed and abiding by professionalism.

"Due to you performance, the board has decided to recognize your contribution which enabled the country to electrify more than 10,000 villages in Mainland out of 12,268," he said.

On her part, the Chief Secretary Said expressed gratitude to the ministry , REA and all institutions under the ministry for their cooperation during the entire period she served as PS.

In another development, she said that Zanzibar government through Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (ZECO) has learnt a lesson from REA especially on strategies of connecting electricity to rural areas.

"As the government strives to attain blue economy electricity is very crucial thus our experts can now learn from Mainland on how they can electrify rural areas," he said.

On her party, Ms Mgalu commended REB, for its performance especially their visit to various power projects being implemented in rural areas to see their progress and advise where necessary.