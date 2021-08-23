Egypt: Allam - President Sisi Meets Fatwa Scholars, Stresses Need for Disciplined Renewal of Religious Discourse

21 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam said on Friday 20/08/2021 that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed with Fatwa scholars from all over the world a number of issues, including the renewal of the religious discourse.

During their meeting, the president stressed the need to bring about a disciplined renewal of religious discourse that preserves the identity of the Muslims and the Islamic nation, the mufti said in statement.

The Mufti described President Sisi's discussions with the world's issuer of fatwas as "so meaningful."

