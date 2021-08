Egypt has expressed its sincere condolences to Niger and Burkina Faso over the victims of two attacks that took place on the borders between the two countries, leaving scores of persons dead.

In a press statement issued on Thursday 19/08/2021, Egypt asserted its backing of the governments and peoples of the two countries in such tragic incident.

The statement also reiterated Cairo's full solidarity with the two countries and condemned all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.