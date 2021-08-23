South Africa: Disrespectful and Attacking Comments made Towards our Groote Schuur Hospital Staff

press release

Issued from the Groote Schuur Hospital Facility Board

Re: Disrespectful and attacking comments made towards our staff

As the entrusted and elected community representatives on the Groote Schuur Hospital Facility Board, we distance ourselves from all the utterances made by a small group of community members who have gathered at the hospital today.

While the crux of their gripe focuses on anti vaccination sentiments, they have taken aim and attacked our valued staff in a manner that is deeply disrespectful, accusatory , humiliating and demoralizing.

Labelling this hospital who has treated thousands of patients, COVID and non COVID- a ‘gas chamber’ and blatantly accused our staff of killing patients is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. You do not represent the views of the broader community. This isolated group of individuals clearly have no regard for the more than 1000 personnel who were infected in the line of duty and the 20 staff members who have died of COVID 19, caring for community members in this hospital. You have forgotten about them, the families and loved ones they have left behind and the ultimate price they paid for their sacrifice on the front line caring for the loved ones of others. Your insensitivity and purported concern for life and livelihoods is deeply disappointing.

While you do have a right to choose to vaccinate or not, your further utterances denying the existence of COVID 19 are a direct indictment on the very patients with COVID 19, we are caring for today. There are fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who are fighting for their lives while you dismiss their pain and suffering and label them.

We take this opportunity to thank the broader community who have rallied behind our staff at this difficult time and provided support in many different ways. At the peak of a third wave, we have hundreds of patients we are caring for and this strain on the hospital comes at a time when are staff are really digging deep to deliver the best possible care they can. It’s been the most challenging time- physically, emotionally, psychologically in this history of the hospital and your warm words of encouragement, small gifts and public praise is what’s keeping our staff motivated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As members of the board of the hospital, we want every staff member of the hospital be they a nurse , cleaner, doctor, administrator, technician, allied health specialist and manager at Groote Schuur Hospital to know- the views of these few protesters do not represent the community of Cape Town. We want you to know that we have received many, many compliments by community members and leaders over the last 18 months acknowledging the wonderful work you are doing and your incredible and unfading commitment. We see you. We acknowledge you. We thank you.

We will be organising a special way to thank you in the coming weeks and ask members of the community to join us on this initiative to celebrate our hospital heroes and add your voice to keeping the legacy of Groote Schuur alive!

Members of the Groote Schuur Hospital Board

Chair: Reverend Magadla

Deputy Chair : Mr Hassan Kajie