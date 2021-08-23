Zimbabwe: Munetsi Shines Ahead of Messi Showdown

Zimbabwe international midfielder Marshall Munetsi continues to establish himself as a key player at French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims after scoring an important goal in their 1-1 draw against Metz on Sunday.

The Warriors' hardworking midfielder gave Stade de Reims the lead just seven minutes into the contest with a close range header.

It was Munetsi's second league goal for the club since his arrival in 2019.

Stade de Reims were however unable to hold on to their lead as Metz found the equaliser less than 10 minutes later through Habib Maïga.

Both teams were unable to find the winner as the match ended in a draw.

However it was a good outing for Munetsi as he continues to make an impact in the French top flight league.

His good performance on Sunday will be a confidence booster ahead of next week's high profile encounter against a star studded Paris Saint Germain, which is expected to field Argentine superstar Lionel Messi for the first time since his high profile move from Barcelona.

Reims, who are without a win or defeat after drawing their first three matches of the season, will host Paris Saint Germain at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday.

While Munetsi continues to shine in France, meanwhile his compatriot Tino Kadewere has been enduring a difficult start to the season.

Kadewere, who is yet to start for Olympique Lyon this season, was introduced as a substitute in the 71st minute as his winless side drew 3-3 against Clermont.

The 25-year old missed the season opener versus Brest early in the month and made a cameo in the Lyon's second game against Angers.

Kadewere has been receiving limited game time after missing the majority of Lyon's preseason. The Zimbabwe international underwent surgery towards the end of last season.