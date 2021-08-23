Malawi: Nsanje Local Gold Mining to Positively Reduce Charcoal Production

21 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Martin Chiwanda-Mana

The recent discovered gold mining area by the community in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu in Nsanje is offering good money and little by little distracting the attention of charcoal producers to something glittering.

Chairperson for the gold mining area which is being extracted by the local communities, Samuel Paulo said Wednesday that people from Mozambique and others closer to the mining area are able to see the benefit of the hard to find mineral.

"We have started to benefit from the gold mining though it's not an easy task, people in the community are benefiting a lot as they have turned their attention to the gold mining because they're getting between K20,000 to K24,000 per gram," said Paulo, adding that this was a positive move in addressing environmental degradation through charcoal production.

The gold mining site has over 2,000 people who're doing different activities for their day to day survival.

