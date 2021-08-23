Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Arrested Over Melfort Stands Saga

Two Zanu PF youths in Goromonzi have been arrested over illegal parceling of residential stands in Melfort.

Rodger Pote who is the youth league provincial Secretary for Education and Goromonzi youth DCC chairperson Arthur Chidenhe were picked by the police on Saturday and are expected to appear in court tommorow (Monday).

Pote and Chidenhe are directors at Eastwind and Vitadge Properties, developing companies that owned the Diamond Park settlement in Melfort.

Efforts to get a comment from police in Mashonaland East Province were fruitless.

An official from Eastwind confirmed that the duo were arrested over Melfort stands issues.

"They were arrested yesterday. We are yet to hear the exact charges. We will have full information tommorow when they go to court," said the official.

Goromonzi Rural District Council recently demolished houses at Diamond Park saying the settlement was illegal.

This was after government through the National Housing and Social Amenities minstry had adopted the project with the aim of turning the area into a smart city.

About 1300 people, among them Zanu PF supporters, civil servants and war veterans were allocated residential stands at Melfort before the local authority demolished the structures.