Tanzania: Govt Applauded for Renovating Ports

PORT stakeholders have commended the government for investing in expansion of the country seaports to improve business, attracting both domestic and international customers.

Equally, the stakeholders lauded the government for working on challenges which prevented traders from using Mtwara Port.

"We commend the government for the great job it has done to improve the port and enable it to operate twenty four hours," said Nelson Swale, a customs agent.

He said the renovation and expansion will increase operational performance of the port through transportation, among other services.

Esther Sia, a shipping agent in Mtwara Port expressed gratitude to the government for its decision to reduce port tariffs, including equipping it with modern tools to handle all types of cargo.

"We are now seeing the benefits of using the port after being renovated and removal of constraints that hindered customers from using the port.

The work by the government will not only attract customers but also open more economic and business opportunities for Mtwara people and the Southern Zone," she said.

A cashew nut business man in Mtwara Abdul Hamad said the directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to transport cashew nuts through Mtwara Port were a milestone for business people since the move will ease exportation of their delivery.

"We, as buyers of the cashew nuts in Mtwara and other southern regions are happy with the government directives which require us to transport all the produce through the port.

We are ready as the move will get rid of all the risks that can occur when transporting the cashew nuts through the road," he said.

Officiating at the Mtwara Port stakeholder's meeting here, the Mtwara Regional Commissioner Brig Gen Marco Gaguti asked the management of Mtwara Port to be creative in ensuring the port provides economic benefits that will attract employment for youth and other people in Mtwara.

He said the port management has a role to play in developing knowledge and innovations to ensure that the terminal sustains all kinds of business services including handling of meat and sugar factories set to be opened in Mtwara Region.

He also asked stakeholders to cooperate with the government in ensuring the port becomes valuable for both business people and the nation at large.

The RC said the government has invested its resources to ensure the terminal provides services to domestic and international customers.

"We are all seeing not only by eyes but also statistics, the resources invested in modernizing the port to open up business opportunities for Mtwara, Southern Zone and the entire country, attracting customers from neighbouring countries such as Comoro, Mozambique and Malawi," he said, reiterating the need for full use of the port as per President's directives.