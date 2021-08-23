Tanzania: Go, Deliver - Samia Tells Appointees

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday asked the country's new ambassadors to the United States, Italy and Turkey to pursue economic diplomacy, saying the nation has huge expectations on the newly assigned diplomats.

She said, as the country strives to implement economic diplomacy, the envoys should apply their skills and experience in pursuing the Tanzania's interests abroad.

President Samia was speaking after swearing in three ambassadors, Chief Court Administrator of the Judiciary of Tanzania and the Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People's and Defence Force (TPDF).

A list of ambassadors who took oath with their work stations in brackets is Elsie Kanza (US), Lut General Yakubu Hassan Mohamed (Turkey) and Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (Italy). Other appointees who were sworn in are Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, who becomes the Chief Court Administrator and Liutenant General Mathew Edward Mkingule who is taking over from Liutenant Genaral Mohamed who has been appointed the ambassador to Turkey.

"I want to remind you that the country is highly dependent on you, especially on implementing economic diplomacy and exploring opportunities that will be beneficial to our country," President Samia told the ambassadors.

She outlined such opportunities including trade, tourism, and employment in international and multinational bodies.

"For a long time Tanzania has been in forefront to campaign for candidates from fellow regional bodies to vie for various positions while we remain observers... the time has come for you to look for such opportunities for our people to contest," she stressed.

President Samia told the Tanzanian Ambassador to the US, Ms Kanza that she was pleased with her good work with World Bank (WB), asking her to use the experience and connection garnered throughout to help Tanzania in her work station.

"Bearing the role of coordinator of the country's affairs with the WB and International Monetary Fund (IMF), I am sure you will explore opportunities which can be beneficial to the country," noted the President.

President Samia directed Ambassador Kanza to further strengthen relations and cooperation with the US and promote Tanzania in Mexico.

Detailing why she appointed Ambassador Mahamoud, President Samia cited his background as the Minister for Tourism in Zanzibar.

"Italians operate a large chunk of the hospitality business in the country and they are the first ambassadors of the country's tourism industry... while you are there am sure you will promote the tourism sector well," The president was also confident that as the country's representative in Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Macedonia, Malta, Serbia, Slovenia and Greek, he would be able to strengthen relations and look into areas which are beneficial to the country.

On the other hand, Malta has been Tanzania's greater supporter in the education sector, urging him to look for more opportunities while maintaining the existing good relations.

She also tasked him to boost cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) and the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO), pointing out that WFP is good buyers of Tanzania maize; therefore he can start by increasing sales as farmers still demand a market for their crops.

"IFAD pledged to support Tanzania to revamp its blue economy by dishing out funds which will enable the procurement of a ship... look into this."

The President likewise directed the country's ambassador to Turkey to take advantage of other opportunities which can be executed through partnerships between the two countries.

President Samia, meanwhile, expressed optimism that the new Chief Court Administrator Prof Gabriel would perfectly fit into the post.

"Most people will probably be wondering why I have removed you from handling livestock affairs, I had looked into your credentials and found you to be the right fit for the position," said President Samia.

She ordered the new Chief Court Administrator to ensure true justice is served among Tanzanians and people who are falsely accused freed from the country's cells.

Prof Gabriel was also asked to set up a good working environment for the Judiciary staff and ensure that the latter perform their duties diligently and with great integrity.

The Head of State further tasked the Chief Court Administrator to come up with a plan of rolling out the operations of mobile court in other areas for the initiative was working very well in large cities like Dar es Salaam as well as strengthening ICT use in all Judiciary operations.