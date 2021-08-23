Tanzania: Yanga's 'Defence Marshall' Promises Greats

TNEWLY newly-signed Young Africans centre-back Yannick Bangala said he is excited to join the Dar es Salaam giants and he will use his experience to help the club win titles in the coming seasons.

Bangala was officially presented as Yanga player in Morocco on Friday where the team is undergoing a preseason camp before the commencement of the fully packed 2021/22 season.

He became the fifth DR Congo imported player to join the Jangwani Street-based side prior to next season duels making the total number of Congolese players in green and yellow colours to six.

Others are Mukoko Tonombe, Heritier Makambo, Fiston Mayele, Jesus Moloko, Djuma Shaban with all likely to form the starting XI of the team depending on the preferences of Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Speaking shortly after being introduced, Bangala narrated that joining a big club of Yanga caliber was a dream come true for him as such, he is ready to work for the team.

"I believe that with good cooperation from teammates, we will all work together to push the team further by winning titles to make fans happy," said him.

He added that playing alongside several Congolese players in one team will enable him to settle easily at the club while insisting that even though he hardly speak Kiswahili, his fellow countrymen will assist him to understand the language.

"I know well Congolese players like Shaban, Mayele and Tonombe because we played together at AS Vita and I was their captain and with Makambo, we played in the same league hence it will be exciting to be in one team again," he said.

He also disclosed that his love for Yanga tripled when Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda signed for the club last season whereby he used to watch many games for Nabi's side.

However, Bangala's arrival will give Nabi a wide center-back selection options since the combination of Bakari Mwamnyeto and Dickson Job worked pretty well last season as such, it will be for him to point who to start.

In another development, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said all the players who made the Morocco tour are the ones to trade at the club in the coming season.

He said those who did not travel have had their contracts expired hence no renewal was made while others will be loaned to other teams.

"Soon, a list of players who will not be part of Yanga next season will be named so as to upgrade our members and fans in the country," he said.