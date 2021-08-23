Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 15.5 Per Cent, 32 Deaths Reported

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 1,286 COVID-19 cases from 8,310 samples tested, bringing the positivity rate to 15.5%.

The total confirmed positive cases since March 2020 stood at 228,363 with cumulative tests conducted reported at 2,305,988.

In terms of County distribution Nairobi continued to account for the highest number of cases at 258, followed by Makueni (118), Kiambu (117), Laikipia (87), Nakuru (84) and Nyeri (78).

At the same time the Ministry reported 32 virus-linked deaths, all picked from facility audits in the months of April, July and August. The cumulative COVID-19 fatalities stood at 4,467.

Those aged 60 years and above continue to account for most of the deaths, with 2,514 fatalities reported.

The total number of recoveries stood at 211,781 after 1,942 patients recovered.

The ministry said a total of 2,060 were admitted in various health facilities, while 8,769 patients were on home based care.

Another 157 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 80 of whom were on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen.

As at August 20, a total of 2,374,197 vaccines had been administered across the country, and the proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.9 per cent.

Kenya was on Monday set to receive some 880,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government.