Kenya: Super Wanyonyi Strikes 800m Gold at World U20

22 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Emmanuel Wanyonyi ran a new Championship Record of 1:43.76, cruising to victory in the men's 800m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday.

Wanyonyi put up a devastating final kick to go past Algeria's Mohamed Ali Gouaned who settled for silver while compatriot Noah Kibet finished third.

Meanwhile, Purity Chepkirui clinched Kenya's seventh gold at the Championships as she cruised to victory in the women's 1500m, running 2:50.71 after holding off a late surge from Ethiopian Diribe Welteji.

Compatriot Winnie Jemutai came home third for bronze in a time of 2:52.66 as Kenya took its medal haul at the event to 13, surpassing the mark of 11 won at the last Championships in Finland three years ago, with more medal events lined up.

