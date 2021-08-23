Kenya: Serem Dazzles to Clinch World U20 Steeple Title, Tops Up With 'Kemboi' Dance

Nairobi — Amos Serem dazzled with a brilliant finishing kick, blazing the home stretch to clinch the World Athletics Under-20 Championship steeplechase title with a time of 8mins, 30.72secs.

Serem was already sure of the gold after skipping past the last water hurdle and went on to start waving at the crowd as he urged them to raise the noise.

He topped it up with the famous 'Kemboi dance', re-making the famous celebratory jig by former Olympic and World Champion Ezekiel Kemboi.

Simon Koech came third for bronze in 8mins, 33.15secs with Ethiopia's Tadese Tekele coming in between for silver.