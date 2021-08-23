Kenya: Top of the World! Kenya Finishes Top of World U20 Medals Table With Relay Bronze

22 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya finished top of the medals table at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, the men's 4x400m relay team putting an end to the event with a bronze in the final day, taking Kenya's tally to 16.

Kenya won eight gold medals, a silver and seven bronze.

This bettered Kenya's last performance in Tampere, Finland, three years ago when the team amassed 11 medals.

The 4x400m team were determined to end the Championship with a medal and despite starting off in front in the first lap, they couldn't hold the momentum as Botswana clinched gold with Jamaica coming home second for silver.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X