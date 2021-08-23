Tanzania: Transfer Deals Are Foolproof, Simba

SIMBA have maintained that the ongoing transfer deals being accomplished are in accordance with the demands of the technical bench aimed at helping them to reach intended targets next season.

This was said recently by the club's Acting Information Officer Ezekiel Kamwaga after winning the signature of box to box Malian midfielder Sadio Kanoute (24) who will be red and white next term.

"We are happy to bring on board such a good player who will fuel efficiency in the team for the coming season so that our set up targets should be amicably achieved.

"As I have been saying on several instances that we have an experienced scouting team which is doing a recommendable job on the field to ensure that our club gets competitive players ready to work for the champions," said Kamwaga.

He added that Simba do not sign players for the sake of increasing the numbers but rather they meet the requirements of the technical bench after thoroughly scrutinising the player himself.

Furthermore, Kamwaga pointed out that soon, they will release names of players who will play for the champions league and those who will trade in the Mainland Premier League.

"We have big objectives to be fulfilled next season and as already said by our chairman Mohamed Dewji 'Mo', we want to defend the two domestic titles we won last season plus going beyond the quarter finals of champions league," he said.

Lately, the Reds Head Coach Didier Gomes expressed his satisfaction over the commitment of the newly signed players saying they are all working hard prior to the start of the next season.

The champions continue with their preseason camp in Morocco where they are polishing the squad ahead of the jam packed 2021/22 campaign which will see them competing in three major football contests.

Just like in the previous campaign, Simba will represent the country in the CAF Champions League, compete in the Mainland Premier League plus Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) as such, they need to be fully prepared to succeed.

Speaking from the camping site via Simba TV, Gomes said he is totally impressed with the way new players are adapting to Simba's playing style.

"The most important thing now is to tell them what is Simba and who are Simba fans. But, as I said last time, they are working hard and they need to continue with this trend," Gomes said.

He also seized the opportunity to disclose that the team's three players skipper John Bocco, defender Joash Onyango and defensive midfielder Taddeo Lwanga are nursing to minor injuries they recently picked at the camp.