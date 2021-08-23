Tanzania: Gwajima, Slaa Face House Wrath

THE Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has ordered Kawe MP Bishop Josephat Gwajima to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to respond to various allegations, including making false assertions and lowering reputation of Parliament.

Mr Ndugai also ordered Ukonga Member of Parliament Jerry Slaa to appear before the same committee for grilling.

A statement availed to the media yesterday by the Parliament Department for Communications and International Relations said that the two lawmakers will be grilled as per National Assembly Standing Orders which give the committee powers to investigate issues related to legislators' ethics which are presented to the speaker.

The statement said that Gwajima is required to appear before the committee tomorrow at 13hrs at the Parliament's administration building in Dodoma.

It further said that, Ukonga MP is scheduled to appear beforthe committee on Tuesday at the same building in Dodoma.

The Speaker also cautioned that any one who will defy the order will face appropriate legal measures as per Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Act. Bishop Gwajima was quoted recently making remarks aimed at discouraging his followers to take Covid-19 jabs because they had not been well researched on their safety and efficacy.

However, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Dorothy Gwajima has in different occasions clarified on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

She recently demanded Kawe MP to substantiate his statements against Covid-19 vaccines and corruption allegations he levelled against government leaders.

The minister said that she did not order the arrest of Bishop Gwajima, but wanted him to be summoned for interrogation and clarify his corruption and fake vaccines allegations.

Dr Gwajima further condemned the ongoing misinformation about Covid -19 vaccines through various social platforms, calling upon Tanzanians to seek correct information from authentic sources, so as to make informed decision on the vaccination.

"Health has now been taken as political agenda, some people use it to mislead the public ... district and regional commissioners should not allow such people to mislead public by talking about biological matters, while they are not professionals," pointed out the minister.

Tanzania is currently rolling out Johnson Covid- 19 vaccines donated by the United States government through the COVAX arrangement, at the 550 designated health facilities.

All Tanzanians aged 18 and above are eligible for vaccination on voluntary basis.