Tunisia Urges International Community to Mobilise to Support Survivors of Terrorist Operations

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia called on the international community and the United Nations to intensify efforts to mobilise the necessary resources to support national structures and organisations concerned with victims of terrorism in countries affected by this scourge.

This is all the more necessary as the majority of countries do not have the necessary resources to provide financial, psychological and social support to survivors to ensure their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

In a statement issued Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance in honor of the victims of terrorism, Tunisia emphasized the need to take care of the wounded of terrorist operations and compensate them, by safeguarding their dignity.

Tunisia pays tribute to those who lost their lives in terrorist operations as well as those who were injured," reads the same statement.

In addition, Tunisia has deemed "essential" to promote international cooperation to combat terrorism, calling for the establishment of a comprehensive approach based on the preventive dimension and the fight against factors that fuel violent extremism and terrorism.

Tunisia, which said it supports a culture of dialogue and tolerance, recalls that terrorism threatens all countries, without discrimination, and its impact has so far affected all peoples of the world, without exception.

The United Nations, in 2017, established August 21 as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.