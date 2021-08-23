South Sudan: Afrobasket-2021 (Warmup) - Tunisia Defeat South Sudan 80-76

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's basketball team defeated South Sudan's 80-76 in their closing warming up game for the Afrobasket 2021 played Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

The national team had already played three friendly games in Tunisia won against Côte d'Ivoire (62-47 and 78-67) and DR Congo (90-55).

In the first round of Afrobasket-2021 scheduled for August 24-September 5 in the Rwandan capital Kigali, title holders, Tunisia will play in Group B alongside the Central African Republic, Egypt and Guinea.

Top finisher of each group (4 groups) will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the eight teams ranking 2nd and 3rd will compete for the four remaining places for the quarterfinals.