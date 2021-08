Tunis/Tunisia — Nabeul governorate logged 4 deaths of the coronavirus and 139 more infections with the virus in 48 hours, among 1016 tested: a positivity rate of 13%.

The diseased, aged between 64 and 94, were reported in Menzel Temime (2 people), Nabeul (1 person) and Korba (1 person), according to data by the Local Health Directorate.

The case tally in the region increased to 46,367, including 43,576 recoveries, 1458 active carriers and 1,333 fatalities, according to the same source.