Tunisia: Fill Rate of Dams Reaches 36.1 Percent Until Early August - Onagri

Tunisia: Fill Rate of Dams Reaches 36.1 Percent Until Early August

20 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The fill rate of dams reached 36.1% until early August, according to data of the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

Cumulative inflows to dams reached 789.6 million m3, from September 1, 2020 to August 8, 2021.

These inflows were well below the average for the period (1862.1 M m3) and slightly higher than the inflows recorded during the same period of the previous year (780.6 M m3).

They are distributed as follows: 91.7% in the North, 7.1% in the midland and 1.2% in Cap Bon.

The rainfall was significantly high in the North and Mideast, from September 1, 2020 to August 8, 2021.

Compared to the same period of the previous season, the rainfall decreased in all regions: North West (-19%), North East (-10%), Midwest (-39%), South West (-69%) and South East (-47%) with the exception of the Mideast region, which recorded a surplus of 8%.

